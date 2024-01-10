Have you recently got engaged over the festive period?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Northampton venue has lined up its first wedding fair of the year, in the hope guests will say ‘I do’ to what is on offer.

The Church Northampton welcomes visitors from 3.30pm until 5.30pm on January 21, to immerse themselves in “a world of wedding magic” and discover everything they need to make their big day unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridge Street venue hosts weddings, themed events and dining experiences in the 12th century church at the heart of the town.

Most Popular

The Church Northampton welcomes visitors from 3.30pm until 5.30pm on January 21, to immerse themselves in “a world of wedding magic”.

With Christmas and new year engagements being a popular choice, this could be the ideal chance to start planning and get ahead.

There will be the opportunity to meet face-to-face with local wedding professionals – from photographers to florists and many more.

The Church’s wedding coordinator and their suppliers will be on hand to answer any questions and provide inspiration to help couples create their dream day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All couples will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival, as well as a goodie bag filled with valuable information to digest and make the most of after the visit.

With Christmas and new year engagements being a popular choice, this could be the ideal chance to start planning and get ahead.

There is no need to book in advance as this event is free for everyone to attend.

Described by The Church team as being a “beautiful and unique” venue, it is home to more than 800 years of history and is full of character.

As a fully licensed wedding venue, they can cater for complete weddings – right from the start of the ceremony to the end of the evening celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civil ceremonies can be booked for up to 80 guests in the main hall of the church, in front of what was the original altar of St John’s Church.

The team of chefs have a selection of wedding menus to choose from, or if couples want something bespoke they can tailor a menu to them.

Having your wedding at The Church means exclusive use of the chapel bar, with a range of draft beers, fine wines, cocktails and bubbles on offer.

Up to 200 loved ones can be invited to the evening celebration, with access to The Church, chapel bar and garden terrace. All wedding packages include an evening buffet.