Popular Northampton country pub and restaurant closes for ‘amazing makeover’ and new menu

A popular Northampton country pub and restaurant is now closed to diners and drinks in preparation for a major relaunch following an “amazing” refurb with a brand new menu.

The Cromwell Cottage, in Kislingbury, is undergoing a makeover thanks to a substantial investment that is set to give the prized eating and drinking spot a new look and feel.

The general manager, Thomas Beacall, said: “There are no words to describe the excitement and joy the entire team feels for The Cromwell Cottage’s amazing makeover.”

Cromwell Cottage was built in 1987 and is situated in the centre of the charming village of Kislingbury. According to the team, the "all-new" pub plans to provide a premium feel following the refurbishment.

The new décor extends from the intimate setting of the dining spaces to the bar area, which has transformed to expand the pub's social space without giving up on its original character, with back-to-back plush upholstered booths, marble-topped champagne tables, and custom lighting features.

The spacious patio of the pub with a “stunning garden” is going to feature new picnic benches illuminated by festoon lighting and umbrellas.

The makeover, inspired by the UK’s glamorous dining and drinking hotspots, continues with the library, which is decked out with a floor-to-ceiling bookcase, surrounded by stools and pendant lighting fixtures.

Thomas said: “After working here for over 12 years with a longstanding team, it’s lovely to see a refreshed and stylish space.”

The pub is currently closed for refurbishment, with plans to officially reopen on March 1 at 6pm.

The head chef and ten-year employee of the pub, Darren McCluskie, is leading the change.

The brand new and “elegant” menu features a variety of pub classics with a “modern twist,” as well as new flavours and an assortment of seasonal specials that change daily. Paired with an extensive wine list and hand-crafted cocktails.

There’s something to suit all tastes, from grill, to small plates, roast dinners on Sundays, a vegan menu, and plenty of delectable deserts with an extensive cocktail menu to choose from.

Guests can select their favourite from the desserts on offer, including the ‘cheesecake trio’ and the 'mini dessert and cocktail option’, and pair it with a classic after-dinner cocktail, such as a margarita, martini, or spritz.

Their skilled team of chefs freshly prepares everything from scratch, including small plates designed for sharing, such as the whipped goat cheese with beetroot and pear.

On weekends, diners can indulge in the 'Wine and Dine Experience', featuring three courses with scallops, steak, the 'devilish chocolate bomb' dessert, and a luxury bottle of wine priced at £100 for two people.

Thomas said: “We can’t wait to welcome our guests back, serving them our brilliant dishes, delicious cocktails, refreshing beers, and the very best wines. We’re certain visitors will enjoy the new look as much as we do.”