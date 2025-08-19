Popular gourmet burger business to host end of summer celebration in aid of charity this month

A popular gourmet burger business is hosting an end of summer holiday celebration in aid of a vital charity at the end of this month.

The Flavour Trailer, set up in April 2018 by partners Mario Shephard and Charley Cummings, has cracked the food truck market over the past seven years – becoming a well-established and award-winning business in the town.

The pair spent eight years honing their chef skills across Europe before setting up the business, which aimed to revolutionise the way people enjoy takeaways.

The business now has six food trucks across the county, with a seventh close to being finished, and the team opened their Brixworth restaurant in March last year.

Excitingly, The Flavour Trailer is hosting Flavour Fest for the first time next Saturday (August 30) from 2pm until 6pm in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“The charity is a cornerstone of Northamptonshire culture and it’s so important for us to play our part,” Mario told the Chronicle & Echo.

“My mum passed away at Cynthia Spencer around 10 years ago and their level of care is immeasurable. It takes a special calibre of person to work there and it’s such an important charity to look after.

“End of life care is so crucial and we felt so looked after as a family. It’s a pleasure to raise money for them to keep it all going.”

Flavour Fest tickets are priced at £27.50 per person for anyone aged 13 and over. This gets you a burger, fries, two drinks and an entry into their raffle, as well as live DJ music to enjoy.

“It’s an end of summer holiday celebration and one more blow out before the kids go back to school,” said Mario. “Kids under 12 eat free and we have a beautiful outdoor al fresco area. We’ll be basking in the sun and it’ll be a real vibe.”

When asked how business has been since opening the Brixworth restaurant almost a year-and-a-half ago, Mario said: “The support has been nothing short of wonderful.

“It’s validating and it’s just got busier and busier. Wednesday nights are as busy as Saturdays. We have restaurant exclusives like feasting platters and menu upgrades, and people are going bananas for it.”

It is the quality of the food, flavours and service that customers like most about The Flavour Trailer, as well as the convenience of food trucks visiting their towns and villages.

Mario concluded: “People like the entertainment and culture around it. We’re not a run of the mill takeaway. It’s all wrapped into one and it’s something people can look forward to.”

For more information on The Flavour Trailer, visit the business’ website here.