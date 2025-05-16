Popular family silent disco returns to Northampton’s Picturedrome for seventh year this June

A popular family silent disco event is returning to The Picturedrome in Northampton for its seventh year in June, which has become a fixture in the local entertainment calendars of many.

Organised by Boombastic Events, which has sold out more than 250 events across the Midlands over the past 11 years, this silent disco offers a distinct approach to family entertainment through wireless headphones with three different music channels.

Each channel will cater to a different age group, with children’s party classics, 80s, 90s and 00s anthems, and current chart hits available to enjoy.

These family silent disco events have been a consistent success at The Picturedrome since 2018, and the hope is that this year will be no exception.

Taking place from 1pm until 3pm on June 15, the doors will open at 12.30pm and early booking is advised based on the popularity of previous events.

The family silent disco is suitable for children aged four and above and tickets cost £10 per person, with a special offer available for groups of four.

John Donaghue, founder of Boombastic Events, told the Chronicle & Echo: “The beauty of the concept is that everyone gets to enjoy their own musical preferences while sharing the same space.

“You’ll see parents dancing to 90s classics while their children, just feet away, are enjoying completely different music.

“The visual effect is striking, with the dance floor becoming a sea of blue, red and green glowing headphones.”

John and his wife Katie founded Boombastic Events in October 2014 and pride themselves on offering experiences that are inclusive for people of all ages to enjoy.

John did not anticipate turning his passion into a business would be as big of a success as it has been – and it all stemmed from a nineties night he hosted, with a background as a DJ at the Roadmender and Soundhaus.

Alongside family silent discos, the business is known for its decade nights spanning the sixties to the noughties. Daytime discos have also been a game changer for Boombastic Events, which celebrated its decade anniversary in October last year.

For more information and to secure your tickets to the upcoming family silent disco, click here.