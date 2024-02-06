Popular events venue promises an ‘unforgettable evening’ with five-course menu this Valentine’s Day
A popular events venue has promised an “unforgettable evening” with a five-course menu this Valentine’s Day.
The Church Northampton is an events and dining experience, as well as a wedding venue, in a 12th century church at the heart of the town.
Located in Bridge Street, The Church is looking to welcome anyone who has yet to make plans for the celebration of love next week.
Their social media post reads: “Spark the flames of love this Valentine’s Day. Join us for an unforgettable evening with your special someone.
“Savour our exquisite five-course menu, raise a roast with complimentary prosecco, and let the enchanting sounds of live acoustic music set the mood in our beautifully romantic venue.
“It’s the perfect recipe for a Valentine’s Day you’ll treasure forever.”
The venue hopes attendees will “lose themselves in a five-course symphony of culinary delights” and enjoy the melodies of the live music – which they hope will make for an evening of “intimacy and elegance”.
Tickets are priced at £65 per person. Guests are invited to arrive at 6.30pm and the food will be served an hour later.
Here is your insight into the menu. To start, there is the choice of soup, scallops, beef carpaccio or a sharing baked camembert. This will then be followed by a lemon and prosecco granita palate cleanser.
The main courses vary across chicken breast, salmon risotto, pan fried duck breast, sweet onion tarte tatin, or a sharing chateaubriand.
There is the choice of cheesecake, tarte au citron or a sharing chocolate fondue with fresh fruits, brownie and marshmallows – topped off with a cheese board as the final course.
The event will finish at 11pm and tickets are available to purchase until 6.30pm this Saturday (February 10). You will be required to fill out a form to pre-order your food ahead of time, which will be provided once your tickets have been purchased.
You can book onto the Valentine’s Day event by emailing the venue directly on [email protected], to avoid online booking fees.