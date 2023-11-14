Popular Christmas tree farm NOW OPEN, with the largest selection the family-run business has ever offered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Northamptonshire Christmas tree farm is now open for the 2023 festive season, with the largest selection of trees the family-run business has ever offered.

Welford Christmas Tree Farm, in Northampton Road, has been run by Will Miles for three decades and last year the site underwent a major transformation.

When Will was 17 he would accompany his mum to sell what they had grown on the farm to their neighbours, and now he and his wife Ella grow 50,000 trees in their 25 acres of land.

Ahead of the improvements last year, the pair ran the farm from teepees – but decided it was time to create something permanent, which included their brand new barn and cafe.

The changes went down well among the business’ loyal customers last year, and it was a busy opening weekend for 2023 after welcoming visitors back from November 11.

“It went really well, we’re really pleased,” said Will. “It’s the best selection of trees we’ve ever had and the weekend was super busy.”

Welford Christmas Tree Farm is open every day until Christmas. The opening hours are 9am until 6pm on weekdays, 8.30am until 6pm on weekends, and for an additional two hours until 8pm on Thursdays.

The venue has a number of food vans visit on weekends, including German sausages and crepes, which are available during opening hours 8.30am until 6pm.

Their cafe is open all the time, offering hot drinks, mulled wine, homemade cakes and soup. It is also home to teepees, which provide the opportunity for visitors to take a seat and toast marshmallows.

Other activities, including meeting farm animals and Shetland ponies and face painting, will also be available at select times in the run up to Christmas.

Reindeer are coming to visit the Christmas tree farm next Friday (November 24) and theatre performances will take place in the teepees from December 13 to 23.

Unlike last year when the refurbishment was taking place, the business was able to open for Halloween this year and has been selling Christmas decorations from the barn since October.

Like a well-oiled machine, Will does all the work outside and Ella does the decorating indoors – which Will previously said has “completely transformed the farm from just selling trees to an experience”.

“We’re really excited about this year,” said Will. “We’re pleased to have some really good trees for people to choose from. Hopefully it will be a really good year.”

Looking ahead to after the festivities are over, Welford Christmas Tree Farm is supporting Cynthia Spencer’s new initiative to encourage people to recycle their real Christmas trees in January 2024.

The trees will be chipped or recycled and donated to locations in the local community, and the charity is kindly asking for a donation to support the valuable services they offer.