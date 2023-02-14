Pop up youth social action art exhibition opens this half term in Wellingborough

Pop up art exhibition 'We Are Here' opens this half term in the Swansgate Shopping Centre Wellingborough created by local young people, inspired by place and people.

'We Are Here' uses maps, journeys and spaces for Wellingborough young people to talk about how they feel about Wellingborough and changes they'd like to see. Open from Tuesday 14th February, young people can also come down in half term to add to the exhibition until Friday 17th February.

The exhibition has been set up by Youth, Arts & Skills Wellingborough, a Youth Forum of young people who get creative and use that creativity to make a difference locally with social action projects. The project aims to develop young people’s transferable skills and their creativity as well as giving them a platform locally to make a difference in their community.

We Are Here opens in Swansgate

Wellingborough residents 12-18yrs can visit the shop, which is near New Look in Swansgate, any time during its opening hours 11am - 3pm Tuesday 14th - Friday 17th February to work with artist Tamsyn Payne to add your thoughts to our We Are Here exhibition. All activities are free. People can take part in juice box etching and printing, or paper crafts.

The project is a social action project run by Made With Many and Support Northamptonshire supported by Arts Council England and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Northamptonshire.

