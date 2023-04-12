Playhouse will be hosting its ‘Tots to Teens’ kids ‘PHestival’ on the 14th April, between 10am-12pm. This themed party will have kids throwing on their dancing shoes and grooving to the music with their glow sticks. Open to all families, this is the perfect way to round off the school holidays, giving the little ones a chance to blow off some steam and parents to catch up over a coffee.

The bar is providing a £15 meal and entertainment deal, consisting of a big slice of pizza, ice-cream and a drink, as well as a PHun card pre-loaded with £10 worth of access to the impressive array of arcade-style gaming machines.

The bar is packed with classic arcade action like SEGA Rally, Pacman, Streetfighter, Bubble Hockey and loads more; whether you’re an ultimate gamer, or a complete novice, this is your chance to get your name on the leader board!

