Plans are underway for a series of events in Northampton across the bank holiday weekend to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.

From May 6 to 8, there will be street party-style activities and big screens in Northampton town centre on the Saturday, a King’s Big Lunch and Afterparty at Delaprè Abbey on the Sunday and volunteering opportunities for the Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday.

Residents are also able to apply for a road closure if they want to host a street party and have until Monday March 27 to submit the free of charge application.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate a significant occasion in our nation’s history.

“There are lots of different ways to get involved, including street parties and Coronation Big Lunches or volunteering during The Big Help Out to support causes that matter to you.

“I hope to see many of our residents across West Northants taking this opportunity and encourage anyone looking to bring the Coronation celebrations into the heart of their own communities to get their applications in.”

Groups planning larger parties are urged to let the West Northamptonshire Council know about the event to check issues such as licensing, safety and traffic management.

Anyone hosting an event or activity to celebrate the Coronation can share their plans and populate the official interactive map and events listing which will be promoted in the weeks and months leading up to the Coronation.

Further details about the events will be released in the coming weeks.

