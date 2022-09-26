Piston and Props thrills crowds at Sywell Classic in Northamptonshire

One of Northamptonshire's most spectacular celebrations returned this weekend, combining displays of high performance air and land craft

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props promised two days of classic motoring and aircraft on September 24 and 25 at Sywell Aerodrome… and it certainly delivered.

As well as celebrating cars and bikes on the ground, Pistons and Props saw displays in the air alongside a variety of live bands.

Below are photos taken during the event.

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props, held at Sywell Aerodrome on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25

