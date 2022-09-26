News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props, held at Sywell Aerodrome on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25

Piston and Props thrills crowds at Sywell Classic in Northamptonshire

There was plenty to keep all visitors entertained

By David Summers
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:53 pm

One of Northamptonshire's most spectacular celebrations returned this weekend, combining displays of high performance air and land craft

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props promised two days of classic motoring and aircraft on September 24 and 25 at Sywell Aerodrome… and it certainly delivered.

As well as celebrating cars and bikes on the ground, Pistons and Props saw displays in the air alongside a variety of live bands.

Below are photos taken during the event.

1. Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props, held at Sywell Aerodrome on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

2. Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props, held at Sywell Aerodrome on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

3. Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props, held at Sywell Aerodrome on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4. Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props, held at Sywell Aerodrome on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Northamptonshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 5