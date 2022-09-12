PICTURES: Thousands flock to popular scarecrow festival in Northamptonshire village over the weekend

Thousands of people flocked to a popular scarecrow festival in a Northamptonshire village over the weekend.

Harpole village held its annual scarecrow festival on Saturday and Sunday (September 10 and 11).

The event sees villagers make eye-catching scarecrows and place them on display in their front gardens, with this year’s theme being safari animals.

Abbie Tarpley festival committee member said: “It was a very successful weekend. The weather was on our side. All the entertainment was fantastic. The residents put so much effort into their scarecrows, so I’m very, very proud of them and just very grateful.

"And the same goes to our volunteers as well, we can’t run it without them. We’re so extremely grateful for all of their support. Thank you to everyone who visited and hopefully we’ll see you all again next year.”

All money raised from the festival will be going towards village charities and organisations.

