PICTURES: 1,300 runners hit the streets to take part in RunThrough’s Northampton 5k, 10k and Junior event

Runners of all ages and abilities took to the closed-road courses around Northampton on Sunday, with the stadium serving as both the start and finish lines for the Northampton 5k, 10k and Junior race.

Participants were rewarded with medals with many runners sharing their stories of preparation, perseverance, and the personal significance of running for a cause close to their hearts.

The event supported the Northamptonshire Health Charity which plays a vital role in enhancing healthcare services across the region, including at Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital, and the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

Funds raised from the event will go towards equipment, innovative projects, and staff wellbeing initiatives that exceed standard NHS provisions.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: "The Northampton event exemplifies what we at RunThrough aim to achieve: fostering active lifestyles, supporting local communities, and creating unforgettable experiences. Partnering with Northamptonshire Health Charity has made this event even more special, and we are thrilled by the turnout and the spirit of the participants."

RunThrough is the UK’s largest and Europe’s fastest growing running events company with 240 events being held in 2024 alone.

