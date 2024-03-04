Personal assistant for the elderly skydives for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I am extremely passionate about helping elderly individuals and have experience with all walks of life, especially dementia.

I met a wonderful couple named Betty & Chris in 2021. Betty sadly passed away shortly after but Chris & myself developed a wonderful relationship until he sadly and suddenly passed away in December 2023. Therefore, in his memory, and to honour all the others fighting Alzheimer's, I am doing a skydive in May for Alzheimer's society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am incredibly passionate about creating a loving and compassionate environment for my clients in which they can retain their independence.

Most Popular

Chris and Aisha

I also have some slots available for others that I am passionate to help within Northamptonshire and hope to expand this year.