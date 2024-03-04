Personal assistant for the elderly skydives for charity
I am extremely passionate about helping elderly individuals and have experience with all walks of life, especially dementia.
I met a wonderful couple named Betty & Chris in 2021. Betty sadly passed away shortly after but Chris & myself developed a wonderful relationship until he sadly and suddenly passed away in December 2023. Therefore, in his memory, and to honour all the others fighting Alzheimer's, I am doing a skydive in May for Alzheimer's society.
I am incredibly passionate about creating a loving and compassionate environment for my clients in which they can retain their independence.
I also have some slots available for others that I am passionate to help within Northamptonshire and hope to expand this year.
Please help me raise as much money as possible for Alzheimer's society and please get in touch if you or a loved one would like to access my services via Facebook at AU Services or on 07340583791