Performing arts school announces new Musical Theatre degree course

Designed to nurture aspiring performers into well-rounded, versatile professionals, this intensive and practical program is designed to nurture and transform highly skilled triple-threat performers, with exceptional capabilities in singing, acting & dancing.

Rooted in a rich tradition of excellence in performing arts education, Arts1 is proud to step into the world of Higher Education with this individualised approach to training. Previous Arts1 graduates include Ivano Turco, now playing the lead role of Jamie New in the UK Tour of ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, Matteo Johnson, previously Frankie Valli in the West End production of Jersey Boys, and Sarah Ikumu, Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent.

In an intimate approach to training, Arts1 is looking for 20-30 students to join them in this first cohort, in contrast to other drama schools who often take 100/150 each year. Using a wealth of knowledge and insights from industry experts, this new course will be an exciting opportunity for both local young performers and those from further afield.

In tandem with the launch of the new degree course, Arts1 has recently unveiled its brand-new, state-of-the-art studios, situated in the Linford Wood area. Boasting an expansive 26,000 square feet of space, these cutting-edge facilities provide the perfect environment for students to unlock their potential, collaborate, and thrive. With 8 studio spaces, 4 music rooms, a studio theatre, an in-house café and a resource centre, this space is ready to transform the next generation of talent. As well as launching their full time Sixth Form courses back in 2015, Arts1 has also opened the door to performing arts to those aged 2 years old, right up to Adult students in their Evening & Weekend School.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce our new Musical Theatre Degree Course and welcome students into our stunning new studios," says Creative Director James Grimsey. "At Arts1, we're dedicated to providing exceptional training that prepares our students for success in the competitive world of performing arts. With our expert faculty, innovative curriculum, and now, these fantastic new facilities, the possibilities are endless."