PAW Patrol characters coming to Northampton as town centre hosts family-fun trail

A PAW Patrol trail featuring favourite characters from the hit Nick Jr show is coming to Northampton.

The town centre is set to host up to 21 brightly coloured toy brick models, which families will be able to search for, with characters including Chase, Marshall, Skye and the gang.

During the two-week event, which runs from Saturday, March 12 to Sunday, March 27, visitors can collect a trail-map and answer questions based on each of the models to be in with a chance of winning one of four £50 vouchers to spend in town centre businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Favourite characters will be on display in Northampton later this month.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) which has organised the trail, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the PAW Patrol brick trail to Northampton, giving local families and shoppers the chance to get up close and enjoy these amazing models.

“From little ones to big kids at heart, the trail will have something for fans of all ages, and we hope families take advantage of this free event and explore our town centre as they visit each PAW Patrol character on the trail.

“The quiz and trail competitions will keep the whole family entertained and with this event being free for all, we hope to ignite imaginations and create long-lasting memories.”

Model builders are busy preparing the characters, with the pups ranging in size from 75cm to 120cm high.

How many characters will you find?

The trail, presented and built by BRICKLIVE, will also feature a two-metre-tall lookout tower using over 65,000 bricks while families can also pose for a selfie in Marshall’s fire truck – made up of a whopping 141,000 bricks.

Maps and prize draw entry forms can be collected from any hosting businesses as well as Abington FX, Metro Bank and Kall Kwik Northampton or downloaded from the BID website.

Models will be found in the following businesses: A-Plan Insurance, Argos, Café Track, Eden Mobility, Esquires Coffee, G&E McIntyres, Grosvenor Shopping (x3), LUSH, Michael Jones Jeweller, Nationwide, Northampton Health Store, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, Northamptonshire Central Library, Olly B's, St Gyles Jewellers, The Entertainer, Vintage Guru, Virgin Money and Voni Blu.

Entries can be posted into a postbox located in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton.

This project is being funded by West Northamptonshire Council, through the Welcome Back Fund and supported by Grosvenor Shopping Northampton.