Patient saved by lifesaving charity helps to raise vital funds to support them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In July 2018 Dave suffered a cardiac arrest in the car park after the 15th tee of a game of golf and unbeknown to him at the time he had a heart condition – since diagnosed as Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), which can often be fatal.

Thanks to the immediate action of two off-duty nurses, the CPR he was given, the defibrillator kept on site at the golf course that was used on him, as well as the speedy response of Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) and West Midlands Ambulance Service he survived and was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My life was saved against all the odds, and I wanted to give back to the lifesaving service that everybody takes for granted until they need it. People assume it is government or National Lottery funded and nobody really understands how much each vital helicopter flight costs,” said Dave Whitehouse, Managing Director of Pure Staff Limited.

Most Popular

Dave and The Air Ambulance Team

In 2023 Dave decided to raise funds to support the charity which helped him in his greatest moment of need, by hosting an unforgettable Black Tie Charity Event with a three-course meal, activities and auction items – managing to raise an incredible £10,000 to support The Air Ambulance Service and their lifesaving missions.

“We are truly grateful for the support and dedication of our guests who helped us to raise an amazing amount for this deserving charity in 2023 and we are looking forward to trying to beat the amount raised this year,” Dave added.

The Air Ambulance Service, operates the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) and Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA). Their critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Fundraising Manager for the charity, Lynn Wood said:

Pure Staff Foundation - 2024 Charity Dinner

“On behalf of the charity I would like to say thank you to Dave, his family and the entire team at Pure Staff for the support they gave our charity last year, and for choosing to support us for a second year.”

“We are incredibly grateful and without support just like this we wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions and keep our helicopters flying,” she expressed.

David and Pure Staff will be hosting another charity event this year, Pure Staff Foundation’s 2024 Charity Dinner on 28 September 2024 at the prestigious National Conference Centre at the Motorcycle Museum. The event will include a lush 3-course meal, entertainment, and an auction. Priced at £45 per person, or £400 for a table of ten, the great event will help to raise vital funds to support the charity across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get your tickets please contact Dave Whitehouse or Kirsty Cooper on: [email protected] or [email protected]