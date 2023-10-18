Parade route and date confirmed for Northampton town centre Diwali celebrations

News you can trust since 1931
Harminder the elephant and Shanti the giant bird are among the puppets
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
The countdown is on for Diwali celebrations in Northampton – and organisers have now released the parade route.

The Diwali Festival of Lights will take place in Northampton town centre on Saturday November 4 from 10am. The parade will kick off from The Ridings at 6pm.

From The Ridings, the parade will then follow a route onto St Giles' Terrace and St Giles' Street, down Hazelwood Road and along Derngate, finishing at St Giles' Square.

The festival of lights in Northampton town centre in 2022.The festival of lights in Northampton town centre in 2022.
    From 10am on the day, there will be stalls and live entertainment, including stage performances, henna painting, saree dressing and Indian food and drink.

    Harminder the elephant and Shanti the giant bird will be among the large-scale puppets in the parade.

    Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation Northampton will be organising the event, supported by supported by Northampton Town Council, West Northamptonshire Council, Northampton Town Centre BID, Festive Road and the University of Northampton.

    More information will be released soon.

