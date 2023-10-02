Oscar Herbert's 50-mile running challenge for his severely disabled Big Bro Lewis' 21st birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis is severely disabled (Condition: Lennox Gastaut Syndrome) and requires 24hour 2:1 care. He cannot walk or talk and is totally wheelchair dependent.

He has set himself a challenge of running 50 miles between the 1st Oct till the 12th Nov (Lewis' birthday). He came up with the idea all by himself to try and help raise some money for disability specific items for his brother Lewis which aren't available on the NHS and/or through statutory services.

For him to want to do this for his brother is so thoughtful and caring and I know we are biased but what a caring thing to do for someone so young. The challenge is not going to be easy for him to fit in as he does so much sport as well, football, rugby, cricket, so it will have to include some really early morning runs before School as well as some late night runs after football or rugby practice etc.

Oscar Herbert with his Big Brother Lewis

For more information about Lewis and his disability and history please visit www.lifeforlewis.co.uk