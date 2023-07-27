Organisers of popular go-karting challenges hope to raise even more money for Northampton charity

Organisers of the popular ‘ROkart’ challenge are hoping to top this year’s figure of £3,500 raised for The Lewis Foundation.

The Rotary Club of Nene Valley have once again pledged their support to the charity by offering them their own heat in the next indoor go-karting fundraiser ‘ROkart’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary Club of Nene Valley also recently presented The Paul Harris Fellowship Award for outstanding support and commitment in the community to Lorraine, who heads up The Lewis Foundation along with Lee Lewis. The charity hand-delivers free gifts and care packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals around the midlands, including Northampton General Hospital.

Cheque presentation from Tony Billson, former president of Rotary Nene Valley, to Lorraine Lewis

Most Popular

Lorraine said: “It is amazing to have the ongoing support from the Rotary Nene Valley for a second year running and I still can’t believe we’ve been offered our very own heat.

“Events like this are a fantastic opportunity for businesses to get involved in fundraising. It is not only about having fun, but you’ll be making a difference to cancer patients within your own community.

“ROkart 2023 raised an incredible sum of money for us, especially during financially difficult times with the cost of living crisis. Our work would not be possible without support from organisations such as The Rotary Club of Nene Valley, coordinating events like this to help get members of the community behind us. We are very grateful to everyone who took part this year and look forward to 2024’s event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lewis Foundation is already looking for teams to sign up to their heat on March 19, 2024.

ROkart is an indoor go-kart fundraiser organised by The Rotary Club of Nene Valley.

This year’s event saw teams coming together to raise charity funds from local businesses such as Proheat, Cottons Accountants, Mannol, Hewitsons Solicitors, NLive Radio, Sunbelt Rentals Ltd, Goldstar Racing, Tinderbox, DFA Law and WAIB - Wentworth Alexander Ltd.

Next year’s event will return to Teamworks Karting Northampton, St James Mills Road between January – March next year, with 10 heats and the winners from each heat qualifying for the Grand Final in March 2024. Northamptonshire businesses can sponsor a team of four or five drivers for £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Roberts of the Rotary Club of Nene Valley added: “We are pleased to announce we raised £3,500 for The Lewis Foundation during this year’s ROkart challenge. We now hope to top that figure in 2024 by dedicating this worthy cause their own heat. The Lewis Foundation are a fantastic, local charity who continue to help the community in which we serve.

“ROkart 2024 is an exciting, team building activity for local businesses and organisations to take part whilst giving back to their community in the process. We urge people to sign up.”