Organisers of Delapre Food Festival promise its return will be ‘bigger and better than ever’ this June

The organisers of Delapré Food Festival have promised that the event’s return will be “bigger and better than ever” this June.

The town’s biggest food and drink extravaganza, described as a “fab day out for foodies and families alike”, is returning for its second year at Delapré Abbey on June 7 and 8.

Food and drink stalls will throng the lawns, alongside outdoor bars, street food vendors, a professional chef demonstration stage, live music, tasting sessions and masterclasses.

New for 2025, there will be a free family circus with entertainment for children of all ages and a live fire cooking school hosted by James Peck – founder of the award-winning Restaurant Ember and a master of the open fire grill.

Delapré Food Festival co-founder Crispin Slee told the Chronicle & Echo: “We can’t wait to throw open the gates and bring Delapré Abbey to life once more for a grand summer weekend of food and drink.

“This year’s show is going to be bigger and better. The addition of the free circus is a fantastic extra for families. There will be Punch and Judy, unicycles, hula hoops, juggling, storytelling sessions, with fun for kids big and small.”

There will be things to enjoy for children, parents and grandparents alike, making the food festival a “great multi-generational day out”.

Richard Clinton, chief executive at Delapré Abbey, added: “It’s fantastic to put on such a great event that Northampton can be proud of and provide a platform for food and drink producers.”

The live fire cooking school will feature four sessions across the weekend, each hosted by a different BBQ chef using their favourite grill. Sessions are limited to 30 people and an extra ticket is required.

The free demonstrations from local chefs will take place hourly, including Delapré Abbey’s own award-winner Bart Polinski.

There will also be cheese and cocktail masterclasses hosted by the expert mixologists at The Four Pears.

The outdoor street food market will be curated by the popular Bite Street, which regularly gives a platform to the best traders across the county and beyond with their pop-ups.

Entry to the festival includes admission to the house. Guided tours will take place twice a day or visitors can explore at their own leisure. There is also the opportunity to book a cream tea in The Orangery at Delapré Abbey as part of the event.

The organisers are asking for festival volunteers, in exchange for free tickets and a food voucher. Contact details can be found on the website linked below.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit the Delapré Food Festival website here.