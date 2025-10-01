Opening date revealed for £2.3 million heritage park in Northampton as council announces event details

An opening date and details of an opening event for a new heritage park in Northampton have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Park, a new play and community space inspired by Northampton’s heritage and built on the former Chalk Lane car park, will officially open to the public on Saturday October 18.

A variety of free activities will be available throughout the day, including arts and crafts, face painting, glitter tattoos, music, sports, and heritage exhibitions. Local organisations including The Life Centre, Salvation Army, Castle Hill URC, and The Spring Charity will be offering refreshments, creative workshops, and family-friendly entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to West Northamptonshire Council, the park aims to provide a heritage-focused green space, better connect the train station with the town centre, and encourage more people to visit Northampton. The new playground will also include some accessible equipment and sensory play boards for children with disabilities.

Castle Park will open later this month. Photo: Richard Durham.

The project has been funded through a combination of the Government’s Towns Fund, Section 106 allocations from developers and council investment.

Councillor James Petter said: “Castle Park is a celebration of our local heritage, and a space designed for everyone to enjoy. As a key gateway from the train station, this park will elevate the arrival experience into Northampton, offering a vibrant and welcoming first impression of our town. This project brings together history, creativity and community spirit, and I’m proud to see it come to life. We look forward to welcoming residents to the opening and seeing families enjoy this park for years to come.”

The opening event will take place from 10am to 2pm, with an opening speech and ribbon cutting at 10.30am, led by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, the Chairman for West Northamptonshire, Councillor James Petter, Deputy Leader of the Council and the Mayor of Northampton.

The mural in St Andrew’s Road for which the council received funding from the Arts Council, will also be showcased during the event.