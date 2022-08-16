Open air comedy night and BBQ set to take place at Northampton farm this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of Elliott's Rectory Farm, Sarah Elliott-Hart, will also be taking to the stage to deliver some comedy. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A Northampton farm has an evening of comedy and good food lined up for visitors this week, featuring TV stars and top comedians.

The Castle Comedy team have teamed up with Elliott’s Rectory Farm in Moulton to put together ‘Comedy on the Farm’ on Saturday, August 20.

Co-owner of Elliott’s Rectory Farm Hannah Lumley said: “We are hosting an open-air comedy night, with our very own Sarah doing a short segment. She likes to think she's funny, this will decide once and for all.

“So, who needs Edinburgh? We have our own mini Fringe here at the farm.”

Headlining the show is comedy legend, Bob Mills, from the cult classic 90’s TV show ‘In Bed with MeDinner’ and presenter of ‘Win, Lose or Draw’ on ITV. He was crowned BBC 5Live’s ‘Fighting Talk’ champion of champions in 2010 and currently hosts his own show on TalkRadio called ‘Tragedy Plus Time’, where he talks comedy to some of the biggest stars in the country.

Opening the show is James Redmond, who can be recognised from his stints on some of the UK’s favourite soaps including ‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Casualty’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Coronation Street’. As a comic he is described as “slick, sharp and a fabulous story teller” by Castle Comedy.

Completing the bill is fast-rising comedian, Andy Stedman, who has appeared at comedy clubs throughout the UK. With a mix of jokes, comedy songs and plenty of audience interaction he creates “a real party atmosphere,” according to the event’s organisers.

Elliott’s Rectory Farm will be serving up its famous chilli and Old School Sausages, based on a neighbouring farm, will be putting on a BBQ for guests.

The Brew caravan will also be on hand to offer homemade sweet treats and hot drinks along with a bar, stocked up with a variety of local brews - including one new local brew from Bearly Legal, which is brewed at Elliott’s Rectory Farm.

Hosting the open-air comedy night is Paul Revill and gates open from 4.30pm. Hot food and drinks will be available from 4.30pm, guests must be seated by 5.30pm and comedy kicks off from 6pm until 9pm.

Please note that this event is for people aged 18 and above.