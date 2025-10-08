One of the oldest orchestras in the county encourages community to enjoy upcoming concert in Northampton

One of the oldest amateur orchestras in the county encourages the community to come along and enjoy their upcoming concert in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northampton Concert Orchestra (NCO) was founded in 1903 and it has only had five conductors during that time – with David Chambers set to celebrate his 20th anniversary next year.

NCO is made up of a friendly bunch of 40 to 50 amateur musicians who play a mixture of light classics and popular music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The members rehearse every Thursday evening in the St Thomas Centre next to the Cathedral in Semilong. They perform three concerts a year and the next one is at Christmas time on December 5.

The Northampton Concert Orchestra (NCO) was founded in 1903 and it has only had five conductors during that time – with David Chambers set to celebrate his 20th anniversary next year. Photo: Rachael A Martin.

Angela Dancocks took over as the chair of NCO just a few months ago, but she has been a member for more than two decades. Having joined at the age of 42, Angela is now 65 and decided this was the time to step up to the plate.

Angela had never played the violin before the age of 40, which was around the time her husband took her to a candlelit orchestra performance.

Though it was not strictly true, Angela said she had always wanted to play the violin and her husband gifted her the instrument for Christmas that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She soon found a teacher and took to learning well, which is when she was encouraged to join an orchestra – as she was told one of the best things about playing an instrument is collaborating with others.

NCO is made up of a friendly bunch of 40 to 50 amateur musicians who play a mixture of light classics and popular music. Photo: Rachael A Martin.

Angela enjoyed the challenge and has made excellent friends as a result of being part of NCO. This includes one of her best friends who she practices a duet with every week.

“Everyone finds it a very friendly and relaxing place to come and play music,” Angela told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s very accessible as we play popular music and light classics.”

The orchestra invites the community to come along and enjoy their upcoming Christmas concert from 7.30pm on December 5 at the St Thomas Centre. Tickets cost £10 each and there will be a variety of Christmas tunes, singing to join in with, a raffle and drinks available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving forward, Angela hopes to grow the orchestra and its audiences as numbers are down since the pandemic.

The members rehearse every Thursday evening in the St Thomas Centre next to the Cathedral in Semilong. Photo: Rachael A Martin.

As they are short on string players, the group encourages anyone interested to get involved – and Angela says it is suitable for those of around grade five or six level.

For more information on the Northampton Concert Orchestra, visit their website here.