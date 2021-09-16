One more time... Red Arrows over Northampton TODAY for the final flight in 2021

The Red Arrows are due over Northampton just before 11.30am on Thursday

The Red Arrows will be making their final flight over Northampton for 2021 on today (Thursday, September 16).

The world famous RAF acrobatic team are heading south for a date at the Bournemouth Air Show on a 645mph flightpath which is due to take them overhead between 11am and 12 noon.

According to military-airshows.co.uk their unofficial flight route takes them from Market Harborough above the A508, somewhere between Upton and Kislingbury and then south over Gayton before turning right to head out over Oxfordshire.

The arrows flightpath takes them down the A508 from Market Harborough, over Upton

And they will do all that between 11.23 and 11.28pm.

The Arrows are heading to Bournemouth via a fly-past over Cardiff City Hall to mark the opening of a Battle of Britain 80th anniversary exhibition postponed from last year.