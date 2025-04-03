One-day Northampton festival hopes to shine a light on talented local people this Summer Solstice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A one-day festival hopes to shine a light on the talented people across Northamptonshire this Summer Solstice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solstice Festival is planned for June 21 at Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton, and interest has already been off the scale from those wanting to take part.

Festival organiser James Leay told the Chronicle & Echo: “At the start of the year I had a crazy idea to build a stone henge out of wood and set it on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Summer Solstice is on a Saturday this year. I grew up in Towcester, have a background in events and I’m all about supporting local. This family festival will be about celebrating the best of Northants and shining a light on the talented people here.”

Solstice Festival is planned for June 21 at Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton.

James put a shout out to anyone local who would like to get involved, and nearly 100 retailers, food traders, performers, makers, workshop and activity leaders and charities reached out.

Solstice Festival, planned for the longest day of the year on June 21, will run from midday until the fire ceremony in the evening.

It will start off as family focused and will progressively get more adult as the day goes on, which was important to James as the father of a two-year-old son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early bird tickets are now on sale for £8 per adult and £5 per child, which will then increase to £15 for adults and £9 for children. Family tickets are priced at £40 for two adults and two children, and this also includes parking.

Organiser James Leay put a shout out to anyone local who would like to get involved, and nearly 100 retailers, food traders, performers, makers, workshop and activity leaders and charities reached out.

Though James is not ready to announce the confirmed list of local people and businesses who will be in attendance at the festival, he assured there will be a huge array on offer.

“We have to shine a light on our local area,” said James. “We have an amazing, talented county and most people don’t get the platform to showcase what they do.

“Duston Mill is beautiful and at the centre of town. Solstice is about celebrating nature and it is a lovely green, open site with lots of possibilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James encourages anyone interested in taking part to get in touch, as well as the community to nominate a charity to receive 10 percent of the event profits.

For more information on Solstice Festival and to secure your tickets, visit the event’s website here.