Northamptonshire’s Holdenby House to open on bank holiday after success of Jubilee weekend

A former Elizabethan palace in Northamptonshire will open once again after the success of the Jubilee weekend celebrations.

Holdenby House was originally built as a palace to entertain the illustrious Elizabeth I and has since belonged to her successors, James I, Charles I, Queen Henrietta Maria and briefly Charles II.

The historic house opened to the public on the Jubilee weekend. Bosses have now announced they will do the same on the August bank holiday weekend.

The Holdenby House exhibition.

A spokeswoman for the attraction said: “Our Jubilee opening was so popular and we have received so many requests from visitors for another chance to see our Royal Holdenby exhibition that we have decided to give everyone a last chance to enjoy it this season.”

This will be the last chance to see the inside of the house and the exhibition this year.

What’s on at Holdenby during bank holiday weekend?

Sunday August 28

Gardens and falconry open.

The gardens that were built to entertain Queen Elizabeth 1 and then became a Palace to three kings, including Charles I will be open.

Icarus Falconry will be open so visitors can see a collection of eagles, falcons, hawks, owls and vultures and watch flying displays on the lawns where Charles I played this historic sport.

Monday August 29

House and Royal Holdenby Exhibition open, as well as the gardens and falconry.

The exhibition in the ballroom, “Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II – Ten Monarchs & Holdenby” contains royal memorabilia, from a 1583 Elizabethan bible to an original book written by Charles I when he was imprisoned at Holdenby, a thank you letter from Edward V11 , invitations to three coronations and Jubilee china, glass from six reigns, and much more.

A Royal quiz relating to items in the exhibition and the other staterooms in the house will add to the interest for visitors.

Connies Tea Parlour and the gift shop will be open.