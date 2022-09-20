Northamptonshire town’s popular festival returns after Covid hiatus
Money is raised for “well deserved” causes in the town
A popular festival held in a Northamptonshire town was finally able to return this summer after a Covid hiatus.
Buckby Feast Day takes place in Long Buckby every two years and is the culmination of a week’s worth of events including a scarecrow trail, quiz and produce and craft show.
This year Feast Day was celebrated on August bank holiday (August 29) for the first time since 2018 following an unplanned hiatus due to the pandemic.
Most Popular
Held on the Long Buckby Sports Field, visitors were treated to a selection of live music, food, stalls and more.
A spokesman for the event said: “Following a formal opening by Nick and Michelle Wilkins, chair and Secretary of the Buckby Feast Committee, the crowds continued to build through the day and constant queues for much of the food, drink and entertainment substantiated fantastic support for the event from the village and surrounding area.
“This is a charitable event raising money for well-deserved causes in the village itself and is also sponsored, endorsed and supported by many local businesses in Long Buckby and the Daventry District.
“With a change to the traditional ‘Parade of the Pudn’s’ this year the ‘Feas Pudn’ itself was diligently prepared to a traditional recipe by Committee members and sold in the local bakery and at the Feast Day itself, selling out within half an hour of the official opening.”
Committee members were thanked for making the event happen, as well as everyone who participated in the week who contributed to the event that shows why Long Buckby is “such a fantastic place to live”.