Northamptonshire Sport Supports Chris Boardman’s ‘Pedal for Paris’ for Climate Change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, chair of Sport England, Chris Boardman is taking part in an eight-day bike ride from Manchester to Paris, to galvanise the sport and physical activity sector to step up its work in tackling climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, July 18th, Chris and his team will be riding through Northamptonshire. During their journey, they will visit Northamptonshire Sport, a local charity that is part of Sport England’s network of 43 Active Partnerships. These partnerships take a place-based and local approach to reducing inequalities, aiming to transform lives through movement, physical activity, and sport.

After a brief break, Chris and his team will explore the new active travel cycle and walk pathways through Delapré Abbey, leading to Northampton Bike Park. Here, they will join the charity Trash Free Trails for a ‘trail clean’ event at the bike park, which is managed by Northamptonshire Sport. Chris and a group of volunteers will assist Trash Free Trails in removing litter from the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedal for Paris aims to highlight inspirational and innovative organisations in England that are working to become environmentally sustainable.

Pedal for Paris

The ride will begin in Manchester today (16th of July), with the team – which will see Chris joined by multiple Olympic medallist and UK Sport Chair Dame Katherine Grainger, and a host of other guests – tackling 550 miles en route to Paris, arriving on 23 July.

Sport England is asking sport and physical activity organisations across the country to sign a Going for Green Pledge, committing to new ways to become more sustainable.

The ride also comes on the back of the recent announcement of Every Move, Sport England’s sustainability strategy and action plan that’s backed by more than £100 million of investment, including £45m of new funding to promote green innovation, and Chris is excited for the road ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Climate change is already impacting people getting active,” he said.

“This will only get worse if we don’t act now. Summers that are very hot make it harder for children to run around outside.

“Pitches being flooded means they can’t play football. Sport and activity as we know and love it now is under threat.

“But sport and physical activity is often at the heart of communities, which means it can lead the way in tackling climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new sustainability strategy, Every Move, promised we would take the lead on tackling climate change.

“That’s why Pedal for Paris will shine a light on some of the most inspirational and innovative people and projects that are working to put the environment first and protect their sport for future generations.

“We are asking every sports organisation and club in England and take urgent action to tackle climate change.”

Join Northamptonshire Sport and countless other organisations and take the Green Pledge:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going for Green Pledge

The pledge encourages clubs and organisations to promote environmental sustainability by:

reducing energy and water usage

champion walking, cycling and lift sharing when travelling to activities

drastically reduce reliance on single use plastics

recycling waste and increasing the reuse of sports equipment and kit

boosting activity to nurture nature and wildlife.