Northamptonshire small family-run takeaway business shares success story

Bugbrooke Pizza takeaway, in Litchborough, reopened four months ago under new management.

After the business closed down in December, two of its employees decided to buy the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners have big ambitions for the business's future. They developed a new menu with a range of dishes for the community.

The family-run business owners, Ali Mahib and Abbas Uddin, at Bugbrooke Pizza.

Most Popular

Ali Mahib, 26, from Abington, Northampton, is one of Bugbrooke Pizza's owners and has worked there since he was 16 years old. Ali's uncle used to own the establishment. Ali said:

“I have worked there since I was a young lad and ended up buying the place.

“I am the oldest in my family. I am always supporting my family. There are a lot of memories and emotions connecting me to that place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The takeaway food shop had been running for almost 15 years before the cost of living crisis forced the business to close down.

The small family-run business, formerly known as Bugbrooke Tandoori, used to be an Indian and Nepalese takeaway specialised in tandoori and balti cuisine.

“We are here to offer food to the customers. We are proud to serve the surrounding area. We are delivering good quality food to our customers, always endeavouring for quality and efficiency,” said Ali.

Ali and his friend, Abbas Uddin, the previous owner’s brother, took over Bugbrooke Pizza towards the end of February 2023 and have worked there ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first few months were a real struggle because not a lot of people know about the place,” said Ali.

The owners introduced a new menu in April. Bugbrooke Pizza offers pizzas, grilled kebabs, garlic bread, chicken nuggets, starters, desserts, and drinks.

“In the future, I want to buy a place for us and open a restaurant where people can dine in,” said Ali.

New products have been added to the menu based on the customers' feedback.

“We love the feedback. The reviews are amazing,” said Ali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad