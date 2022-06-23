Schools across Northamptonshire have a chance to win a trip to remember with exclusive access to a dinosaur event at Delapré Abbey before it opens to the public the next day.

The ‘roarsome’ competition to be the first to experience the ‘Dinosaurs in the Park’ event on Saturday, July 20 is open to all primary schools, nurseries and playgroups with children aged under 12 years old across Northamptonshire.

Chief executive of Delapré Abbey, Richard Clinton, said: “We are very excited about hosting ‘Dinosaurs in the Park’ at Delapré Abbey and look forward to welcoming the very first visitors to the event - our competition winners.

The Dinosaur in the Park event is coming to Delapre Abbey next month. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

“What an amazing opportunity for a lucky school or group to win a day out to remember and to be able to tell their friends about their experience.”

The Dinosaurs in the Park event is a whole day of fun for all the family, where visitors can venture down a trail and meet 35 life-sized moving dinosaurs including a T-Rex, Triceratops, and Velociraptors and potentially learn something new as they get up close and personal to some less well-known species.

There will also be a range of free attractions and a food court all located in the gardens and woodland of Delapré Abbey.

One lucky school will win up to 100 free child places on this prehistoric adventure, plus essential adults and carers and £250 towards travel expenses.

Dinosaurs in the Park co-founder, Sven Schmidt said, “The last two years have been very tough for schools and other groups, with many not having any trips during this time.

“We wanted to give a lucky school or group the opportunity to win a trip that children will never forget - their own dinosaur adventure.”

The event will open to the general public from Thursday, July 21 until Sunday, August 7.

Schools can enter the competition by visiting the Dinosaurs in the Park website and explaining why they feel they should win the trip.