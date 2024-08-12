Northamptonshire rugby club celebrates 150th anniversary with special events all season long

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long Buckby Rugby Football Club (LBRFC), founded in 1875, is celebrating 150 years of being open.

Throughout this landmark season, the Northamptonshire club is going to host a series of special events and activities to commemorate decades of rugby excellence.

Guy Roberts, club chairman over the last five seasons, said: “It's a significant milestone for the club and for the community. We want to mark the occasion as best we can.

“It's all very exciting. There aren't many institutions, let alone village sports clubs, that are 150 years old. So we're all very proud to be a part of it.”

Long Buckby Rugby Football Club (LBRFC) pictured.

Over the decades, the club has been providing opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels to enjoy the sport.

“The club has progressed quite nicely over the last few years and has come out of Covid pretty strong.

“We're looking to have a strong season and bounce back to level seven,” said Guy.

The celebrations will begin with a match over the first weekend of September (6–8), concluding with the annual Beer, Cider, and Gin Festival.

“That's a big weekend to get the celebration started and to kick off the season as strong as possible,” said Guy.

Other festivities throughout this celebratory year will include matches, community events, and opportunities to honour past and present players, coaches, and supporters who have contributed to the club’s enduring legacy.

With nearly 250 young players actively participating, the club is going to hold special training sessions, matches, and events for the younger generations of players.

The senior teams will hold key fixtures and commemorative matches to honour the club’s history.

LBRFC will conclude the celebrations with an Anniversary Ball on the main pitch on June 28, 2025.

“One thing we are really looking for is sponsors, both for the season itself and in particular for the anniversary ball. What we're trying to achieve with the ball is that we're trying to keep the tickets as low as possible so as many people as possible can afford to come to the event. We don't want to price anybody out,” said Guy.

People can contact the club at [email protected] for more information about upcoming events and sponsorship opportunities.