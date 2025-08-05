Northamptonshire pick-your-own sunflower field to open this weekend for 'couple of weeks' only
Sunnies & Spooks, at Fromant and Sanders farm in Kislingbury, will open the popular family attraction on Saturday August 9.
The farm hosts the fun activity yearly, alongside other things to keep the kids entertained, such as a bale mountain and slide, pedal tractors, vintage tractors and playhouse.
Announcing the news on Facebook, bosses said: “Sooner than expected, the time has come! We are officially opening from this Saturday.
"We will likely only be open for a couple of weeks so come and see us and the most fantastic sunflowers!”
Bosses also said at the end of July that the sunflowers were growing “beautifully”.
Visitors can pick their own sunflowers and wildflowers, before building their own bouquet. There is also a mobile cafe and covered seating.
Find out more and keep up to date with what is going on at the farm by searching ‘Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks’ on Facebook.
