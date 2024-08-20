Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mothers have come together to launch a support group to help one another as they navigate parenthood.

The ‘Northants SEND Mummas’ support group for mothers and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) aims to provide a “safe” and “friendly” space for women to unwind, share their experiences, and support one another.

Six mothers from Northamptonshire started the support group, including Emma Briggs, a 42-year-old mother of two children with special educational needs.

Emma and Shumi Plastow met at Shumi’s SEND support group last year in Northampton and became friends.

The ‘Northants SEND Mummas’ committee members, Shumi, Effie, and Laura, pictured with group members.

They leaned on one another for support and advice and quickly discovered they could collaborate to share their strong support system with other mothers in the county.

Emma said: “It can be really hard taking the first step, but we think that once you get through the door, we are a really friendly bunch, and we do welcome everybody that comes in.

“It is definitely worth it. We are there to support each other and try to get as much information and knowledge as we can out there to help our families and the children.”

The founders set up a private Facebook group on March 4, 2024, in a bid to help more families connect.

Some of the ‘Northants SEND Mummas’ committee members, Vicki, Shumi, and Emma, pictured together.

“We felt it was important that they had a safe place to go to connect with other mums if they wanted to sit and talk, ask for advice, or just vent.

“It can be really hard, and it can be quite daunting to go through it. (...) No one tells you what to do when you've got a SEND child,” said Emma.

The support group has since accumulated 458 members.

“I found it invaluable to learn from each other and get support from each other.

“I think it's really important to get to know the children and what they need. It just makes things much, much easier at home. (...) I think it's really important to build their confidence if we can,” said Emma.

The group has been organising regular meet-ups and walks. So far, the women have two meetings a month: one on the last Friday of the month in Kingsthorpe and one on the second Thursday of the month at the Semilong Community Centre in Northampton.

“We're really passionate about supporting the families, but also about our well-being. Your own time and wellness are really important,” said Emma.

The founders hope to run more events around Northamptonshire in the future, such as to welcome people and organisations to host talks, to keep on building on the “community presence.”

“We've got big plans. We just need to make sure that we can help fund them.

“Moving forward, we want to branch out more in Northamptonshire because we want to cover all areas,” said Emma.

Emma said the team also plans to host smaller meet-ups, activities, and events for the whole family in the near future.

“We understand that sometimes some of the mums in Northamptonshire might not even be able to leave the house. They can still join our group and get virtual support.

“Sometimes it can be a little bit overwhelming if there are a lot of people. We don't want anyone to miss out. We want to make sure that everyone feels that they can get involved,” she said.