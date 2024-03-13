Northamptonshire outdoor activity centre joins forces with lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire has joined forces with Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) to help the charity raise funds to support its lifesaving missions.

Specialists in outdoor activities since 1991, Whilton Mill is set on a 100-acre site in the Northamptonshire countryside and offers karting, quad bikes, clay shooting, archery and more.

The charity partnership with WNAA will begin on 24 February 2024 at the very first club race weekend of the year, where volunteers from the charity will be attending to sell merchandise and collect donations – raising vital funds to support the charity’s missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.

Daniel Whittemore, Director at Whilton Mill, said:

"Motorsport can be dangerous, and we've witnessed first-hand the difference that a rapid medical response can make to saving lives."

"The reach of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance goes far beyond our go-kart track at Whilton Mill, and we're keen for others to continue to receive this lifesaving service, which is why we are proud to support them as our charity partner for 2024," he added.

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Partnerships with businesses such as this provide vital support to ensure the vital service can continue to save more lives.

Karen Hughes, WNAA Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:

“On behalf of the charity I would like to say thank you to everyone at Whilton Mill for choosing to partner with us during 2024 to support our lifesaving service.

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding and without support like this from communities and businesses we wouldn’t be able to continue to provide pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most, 24/7, 365 days a year,” she added.