Northamptonshire mental health and suicide prevention charity to celebrate Volunteers Week

A wide variety of opportunities exist, from serving as an advocate, to lending a hand in planning a fundraiser or helping out at community events. You don’t need any previous experience to start volunteering, but you can gain lots of experience by offering your spare time.

Sherry Adams, CEO of Kelly's Heroes said:‘Volunteers play a vital role at the charity, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help us conduct our mission. This can include helping with events, and other fundraising efforts. Volunteering for the charity is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one-time project or an on-going position. You do not need to have previous training and anyone can volunteer, we offer opportunities to any gender, youths and adults.'

Research has shown that volunteering is linked to better physical, mental and emotional health. Feeling more socially connected can reduce stress, depression and isolation, for elderly volunteers, volunteering can promote wellness by keeping mobile and active.

'To keep our core costs as low as possible, our volunteering team donate their time to help set up a schedule of events and fundraisers throughout the year. Your time may be spent collecting donations for stall sales, selling raffle tickets or delivering posters and leaflets, whatever it is, every little helps’ explains Sherry.

Kelly's Heroes Community & Engagement Coordinator, Katie Macdonald said:'Our volunteer positions accommodate a range of abilities and we will only ever ask that you do what you can. This valuable professional experience will look great on your CV or your UCAS form if you’re a student. It can also count towards the volunteering section of your Duke of Edinburgh award.

