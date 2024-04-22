Northamptonshire locals walking the length of the UK to support lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northamptonshire locals, Andy Green and Tracey Parnell are walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise vital funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Land’s End to John O’Groats is the traversal of the length of the island of Great Britain between two extremities, in the southwest and northeast. The traditional distance by road is 874 miles, but when walking the distance, it is over 1,000 miles.

Andy and Tracey started their incredible trek on Sunday 07 April and are hoping to complete the walk in around seventy days. They have started a blog for their trek and are updating this as they go, so everyone can keep up to date with their progress and donations.

To date they have raised an amazing £2,079, with much of this coming from members of public they have encountered across their journey so far. The funds they raise will support further lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

“We are really excited to be able to take on this challenge and raise funds to support the lifesaving charity. So far, we have seen the kindness of strangers who want to help others as much as they can, as you never know when you might need the assistance from the WNAA crew,” said Andy Green.

“The experience will be so rewarding for us both and we hope to continue to raise further funds as we continue walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats,” he added.

The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to both Andy and Tracey for taking on this incredible challenge to support our charity’s lifesaving missions, they are truly inspirational.”

“Without the dedicated support from the local community and people just like Andy and Tracey, we wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield, so I really do encourage people to support their epic feat,” she expressed.

You can follow Andy and Tracey’s trek here: https://theaaaway.blogspot.com/

To donate to support both Andy and Tracey on their trek, please visit: Andy Green Tracey Parnell is fundraising for The Air Ambulance Service (justgiving.com)