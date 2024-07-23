Northamptonshire locals to hold a fashion show to raise funds to support lifesaving charity
Heather and Avril are holding a fashion show at Holcot Village Hall on November 1, 2024 with all high-quality clothing donated by members of the community. All clothing will be available to purchase during the event, helping to raise funds to support the charity’s lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.
“We are hoping to raise as much as possible at our charity fashion show to help the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, so please give your unwanted clothing generously. Your favourite high-quality item is waiting to be purchased at our ‘charity chic’ fashion show,” said Heather and Avril.
Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.
Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said: “I would like to say thank you to Heather and Avril for arranging a fashion show to support our charity’s lifesaving missions.
“We receive no government or National Lottery funding so rely on the support from the local community and businesses to raise the much-needed funds for each lifesaving mission – helping those in need 24/7, 365 days a year."
To purchase tickets to attend the charity fashion show, or to donate your unwanted clothing to them, please contact Heather on 01604 781138, or Avril on 07525252044.
To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy
For more information on the charity, visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.
