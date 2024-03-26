Northamptonshire local raises vital funds to support lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire local Amy Hilsdon of Harrowden Farms, Wellingborough, has raised vital funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Amy alongside other organisers and friends Fiona Holley, Chantall Ridd-Jones and Rebecca King held their annual charity ball, The Pipewell Beagles 9 to 90 Ball at Wicksteed Park on 06 January 2024. They raised a total of £2,238 to support the charity’s lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped to organise and to everyone who attended our annual charity ball at Wicksteed Park. Together we managed to raise vital funds to support a deserving charity and keep their lifesaving missions possible,” said Amy Hilsdon.

“Northamptonshire is largely rural and farmers are often working alone in remote locations. The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance are invaluable if an incident was to occur in a rural location that the land ambulance crew couldn’t access - without this service many people wouldn’t receive the pre-hospital critical care that they so desperately need,” she added.

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital critical care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire, Karen Hughes said:

“We would like to say a big thank you to Amy and everyone else involved in raising an amazing £2,238 to support our charity.

“The charity relies on generous donations to keep attending its lifesaving missions, and we rely on the support from the local community and businesses to raise the £2,300 we need for each rescue mission,” she expressed.