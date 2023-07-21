Northamptonshire invited to find new ways to be active with ‘Active Northants’

In their work to make Northamptonshire a happier, healthier and more active place, the charity invites residents to try ‘Active Northants’ and find an activity that suits their individual needs, interests and ability levels.

To help populate and enrich the database of activities, people and organisations that provide ways to be active are invited to register and list details at no cost. Northamptonshire Sport is particularly keen to hear from organisations that provide activities for communities that face inequalities when accessing ways to be active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research conducted by Sport England shows that people with long term health conditions and disabilities face more barriers to being active. Additionally, for some minority ethnic groups, significant inequalities in physical activity levels are present. Because of this, the team at Northamptonshire Sport are encouraging organisations working with these priority groups to register on ‘Northants Active’ and promote their activities.

Active Northants

Most Popular

Gill Wallace, Marketing Manager at Northamptonshire Sport said:

“There are lots of great clubs, organisations and activity providers in Northamptonshire that support people being active every day in the county. Active Northants is a step towards bringing all those activities together in one place. The goal is to make finding activities easier for the people living in the county, regardless of ability level. Being active isn’t always about running marathons or high-energy pursuits. We want to help people find an activity to suit their needs, often that’s seated exercises or a gentle walk.

We currently have a club directory on our website that we’re migrating across to Active Northants, but the work to get as many activity providers signed up to promote their work and help them find new participants is ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Northants is powered by Playwaze the online home of sport and activity. Using ‘open source’ data, a search engine has been created where users can organise and participate in the activities they love.

To search activities, visit -