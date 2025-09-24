November 5 falls on a Wednesday this year, so displays will take place over the weekend of Saturday November 1 – Sunday November 2 and on the weekend after (Friday November 7 – Sunday November 9).
With the event just weeks away, we have rounded up all the firework displays that have been announced to take part in Northamptonshire this year so far and we will keep adding to this guide as they come in.
Are you hosting a firework display in Northamptonshire this year? If it isn’t already included in the round-up below, please visit our online portal https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to send us the details and we will include it in our coverage. Alternatively, email information to [email protected].
Here are 17 firework displays taking place in Northamptonshire for Bonfire Night 2025.
2. Northampton's Annual Fireworks Spectacular
Organised by Northampton Town Council, The Racecourse will play host to the town's main firework display, which usually attracts thousands of people, on Saturday November 1. There will be live music, a fire and pyro show, a fun fair, a catering village and Northamptonshire's history of The Gunpowder Plot on the big screens. 2025's fireworks event will also pay tribute to the 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton. Entertainment will start from 4pm with fireworks at 6pm. Photo: NTC
3. Guy Fawkes Night at The George of Wilby
The village pub will host a fireworks event on Saturday November 1, with music, light up toys, food, drink and more. Doors open at 5pm and fireworks will start at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £7 per adult, children aged four and over are £4.50 and under fours are free. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite by searching 'The George at Wilby'. A 10 percent discount on all tickets is available until October 25. Search 'The George at Wilby' on Facebook for more information. Photo: Facebook/The George of Wilby
4. Holdenby House's Fireworks Spectacular
The historic country house will hold its annual Bonfire Night event on Wednesday November 5. There will be a funfair, stalls, food and drink and a low noise children's fireworks display. Gates will open at 4pm, the low noise display will take place at 6.30pm, followed by the main display between 7.30pm and 8pm. Tickets are priced at £10 per adult, children £5 and under 5s go free. Visit the Holdenby House website for more information and tickets. Photo: Holdenby House