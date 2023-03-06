Northamptonshire County WI help celebrate International Women's Day 2023

Heather Smith and Chris Carr (both County Vice Chairmen) with Trustees Jean McLeish and Linda Brett manned the stall and took enquiries about the many activities of the WI in Northamptonshire - which include traditional skills of Craft and Cookery, as well as the WIs long history of Campaigning highlighting the ongoing Keep Britain Tidy (1954) and more recently looking for the subtle signs of Ovarian Cancer. All this with a lot of fun whilst walking, eating and drinking, educational trips, gardening and much more.With just under 100 branches in the County, there is one near you and each WI offers a warm welcome.