Northamptonshire County WI help celebrate International Women's Day 2023

Northamptonshire County WI with just under 100 branches and 2,900-3,000 members was at the Guildhall Northampton on Saturday with other womens groups in the county.

By Barbara BentleyContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Heather Smith and Chris Carr (both County Vice Chairmen) with Trustees Jean McLeish and Linda Brett manned the stall and took enquiries about the many activities of the WI in Northamptonshire - which include traditional skills of Craft and Cookery, as well as the WIs long history of Campaigning highlighting the ongoing Keep Britain Tidy (1954) and more recently looking for the subtle signs of Ovarian Cancer. All this with a lot of fun whilst walking, eating and drinking, educational trips, gardening and much more.With just under 100 branches in the County, there is one near you and each WI offers a warm welcome.

WI stand at the Guildhall showing (l-r) Heather Smith with Chris Carr (County Vice Chairmen) and Jean McLeish (Trustee and WI Adviser)
