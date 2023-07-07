Northamptonshire charity store celebrates funding over 500 lifesaving missions

The charity store opened its doors on 09 July 2015 and is situated in the heart of the town centre, close to various local amenities. Over the past eight years the store has generated an incredible £939,361 worth of sales for the charity – funding more than 500 lifesaving missions throughout Northamptonshire and further afield.

The store has also received 21,335 bags of generously donated goods, which have provided vital income for the charity, but they continue to require the support of the local community for further donations of new and preloved items.

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £1,700 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Charity Store

Store Manager Jamie Arnold said: “We would like to thank everyone in the local community for their support over the past eight years and without this we wouldn’t be able to continue the lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.”

“We still rely on the local community’s support with donations of pre-loved items such as bric-a-brac, clothing and toys to keep our vital missions possible and keep our crews delivering pre-hospital critical care 24/7, 365 days per year,” he added.

The charity is celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing its lifesaving service across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in 2023, and is encouraging people to show their support by attending WNAA’s Open Day on 04 August at Chester House, Northamptonshire.

For more information, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.