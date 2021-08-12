Local businesses have come together to help Cynthia Spencer Hospice's annual fundraising bike ride go ahead this year and organisers are "thrilled" by the support they've received so far.

The local hospice's flagship event, Cycle4Cynthia, will take place at Lamport Hall on Sunday, September 19 where riders will cycle 25 or 50 mile routes to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Corporate fundraiser, Nina Gandy, said: “This year’s Cycle4Cynthia is so important for the hospice. Not only are we celebrating its 45th birthday, the Cycle4Cynthia event also turns 18 this year too.

Long time Cycle4Cynthia corporate sponsor, Chelton Brown will be at the event again this year to hand out the coveted medals to riders.

"After it’s been so long since we held a live event we can’t wait to see our supporters and volunteers together again and welcome them to Lamport Hall on 19th September to cycle our 50 mile or 25 mile routes.

“Events like this are only made possible through the support of our corporate sponsors and we’re incredibly fortunate that in addition to our headline sponsor, EMW Law LLP, these wonderful busin4esses have come to the fore to help us get Cycle4Cynthia back on the road! We’d also like to thank Linnell Bros who are sponsoring our ride guide and pitstop sponsors

Haddonstone Limited and Heygates Limited.”

Holdenby House based creative digital agency, Triad, have been supporting Cynthia Spencer by maintaining the event’s registration website, for many years, as well as cycling in the event as a team.

Marketing director at Triad, Chris Timm, added: “As always, it is an honour to be able to continue to support the hospice each year and the phenomenal work that they do; the resilience they have shown through the pandemic has been remarkable.

“Over the past year, it has been our priority to ensure we look after the health and wellbeing of Triad’s staff during what has been a challenging time for us all.

"We have actively encouraged our team to take time away from their desks and get out in the fresh air, whether that be for a walk with the dog, a run around the block or a lunch time pedal in preparation for Cycle4Cynthia!”

Another long-time supporter of the event is property lettings and sales company, Chelton Brown, who sponsor the event’s coveted medals.

Managing Director at Chelton Brown, Sali Brown, said: “Chelton Brown have now been part of Cycle4Cynthia for almost 10 years. The hospice is a charity that touches the heart of so many local people and the directors and staff are proud to support the event.

“We love seeing the determination on the cyclists’ faces, both young and old, as they start the ride and then the amazing sense of achievement as they cross the finishing line and we

present them with their medals.

"We have endured heavy rain and gale force winds and delighted in sunny days and warm breezes, the fantastic feeling of being part of a great event never changes. We wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

All riders taking part will proudly sport their rider numbers that are sponsored by car leasing company, Silverstone Fleet Management.

Account director at Silverstone Fleet Management, Scott Norville, continued: “As a team, we have always joined everyone for Cycle4Cynthia as it’s such a great event. This year it gives us all great pleasure for Silverstone Fleet Management to be one of the main sponsors.

“Cynthia Spencer is our corporate charity of the year for 2021 and has been for the past four years, and we are really looking forward to this year’s Cycle4Cynthia.”