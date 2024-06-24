Northamptonshire business to take on 100km challenge to support lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CEVA Logistics colleagues are taking part in a mammoth 100km challenge to help support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large or medium size national and multinational companies.

The team at CEVA have announced their biggest-ever community fundraising initiative – #theCEVA100. Each person participating will be required to complete 100km through any chosen fitness activity they wish during the month of June. They are aiming to raise over £50,000 for 50+ different charities, alongside planting over 2,200 trees and providing meals to the local communities.

CEVA

The #CEVA100 team is attempting to cover a massive 45,000km in just 30 days and has chosen the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance as one of the charities to benefit from the mammoth trek they are taking on.

“We have chosen to support the WNAA as it’s a charity very close to my heart. After losing my dad in 2006 in a road traffic collision the crew were required to assist at the scene and again in 2007 when my stepdad was involved in a road traffic collision and unfortunately, he also passed away at the scene,” said Kelly Smith, Operations Supervisor at CEVA.

“The charity relies entirely on funding from the local community and businesses, which many of our colleagues were unaware of, so we are incredibly proud to be helping to fund more of their lifesaving missions. In only twelve days colleagues have already completed a massive 26,039.83km,” she added.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving critical care across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA)

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:

“On behalf of the charity I would like to say thank you to everyone involved in #theCEVA100 and for choosing us as one of the worthy charities. We would like to wish them all the best of luck for the rest of their challenge.”

“We wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions without the support from the local community and businesses, and with one mission costing £2,300, every penny they raise will help us to save more lives in Northamptonshire and further afield,” she expressed.

To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy