Northamptonshire Bonsai Society Annual Show

Northamptonshire Bonsai Society recently held their annual show in Weston Favell Parish Hall.
By Richard BoylesContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read

The Bonsai Society has a long history of being recognised as a group of hobbyists who can exhibit trees to the highest standards, and this year’s show are evidence that.

It was really gratifying to see so many trees exhibited, and the general feeling of enthusiasm of the members.

Visitors and new members are always welcome to join this vibrant and friendly society. More information at www.northamptonshirebonsaisociety.co.uk