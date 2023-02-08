Northampton's ultimate outdoor water centre that is open to everyone...and you might think it's not!
A "not so" hidden gem in the heart of Northampton is open to everyone
Northampton Active is not known to be open to the public but it is. Open to everyone to enjoy.
The country’s first artificially pumped white water course is in Northampton, founded in 1999 by the Canoe Slalom Trust and more recently rebranded by the current operators to Northampton Active. The centre isn't known that well to the locals and often thought to be there just for the clubs and keen canoeists.
The centre is a multi activity centre with activities ranging from white water rafting and tubing to functions, conferences and events to just a quick coffee and some breakfast or lunch in its newly founded Waterside Cafe (Oct 2020).
The centre also offers flat water coaching, kids holiday clubs supporting the government funded HAF project, school and community groups and supports the Northampton Canoe and Kayak Club, The Northampton Rowing Club, Clubs for young people, Youth Inspired, girl guides bell boats all based here.
In fact the centre has helped tens of thousands of young and older people developing confidence on the water and wellbeing since the doors opened in 1999.
White and flat water activities including boat hire and coaching is open to everyone and available to book for 2023. There are lots of fun adrenaline packed activities available her for all the family & friends. Individual group sessions of up to 200 people are also available across the activities and can be specifically designed to your groups needs.
A "not so" hidden gem in the heart of Northampton is open to everyone and can be booked online at northamptonactive.com and the Waterside Cafe is open 7 days from 8-4 Mon to Fri and 9-4 weekends.
"Fab experience whitewater tubing. So much fun for the family. My 12 Yr old felt very safe and managed to push himself out of his comfort zone...no looking back. Bought so much fun and confidence. What a fun and memorable experience. Great staff. Well organised. We will be back yet again!" Review from Amanda Thompson Autumn 2022