Northampton’s The Lewis Foundation is set to mark its sixth anniversary with a watery fun run in support of cancer patients in June.

The charity’s family-friendly ‘Water Dash’ promises water ninjas, giant inflatable slides, and “aquatic-inspired fun” at its “ambitious” birthday fundraiser.

After years of bringing gift baskets to adult cancer patients, the charity’s sixth anniversary celebrates the more than 75,000 free gifts it has provided since it began in 2016.

The charity has grown massively since its small beginnings in 2016

Founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis have reportedly been wanting to host a large-scale fundraiser since before the pandemic and say they are thrilled it is coming to fruition, urging people to pre-book their tickets to take part.

Lorraine said: “We have always had an ambitious idea to host a family-friendly fundraiser of epic proportions, with the aim of bringing people together and giving them a chance to have fun whilst making a difference.

"We wanted it to make sure it was totally different to any other event in the county too, and we are pretty sure there is nothing else like The Lewis Foundation Water Dash taking place this summer.

"We can’t believe it is finally happening.”

Families will get to take part in the inflatable obstacle course and dodge hidden water pistols with no time limits or expectations on distance.

Lorraine added: “We have made sure the Water Dash is as inclusive as possible and suitable for all ages and fitness levels, and we will be releasing more details as it all comes together.

“We hope to raise thousands of pounds from the event so that we can provide even more gift and care packs and boost awareness of our charity as we continue to grow.