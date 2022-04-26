Northampton’s Royal & Derngate to host week-long mental health festival

A Northampton theatre is set to host a week-long festival to promote positive mental health and wellbeing.
Royal & Derngate is collaborating with BBC Radio Northampton for ‘HeadFest ‘22 - How are you?’, which will consist of talks, workshops, films and comedy.
The festival will take place at Northampton Filmhouse from May 9 to May 15 and also includes professionals from Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust, St Andrew’s Healthcare and the University of Northampton.
A theatre spokeswoman said: “There will be the opportunity to take part in experiences such as yoga, drumming therapy and mindful crafting.
“There will be Q&A sessions with people talking about their mental health, including the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, and a lawn bowler from the county who’s been selected to play at the Commonwealth Games this year for Disability Bowls after he turned his life around following a suicide attempt.
“The festival will be opened by BBC Radio Northampton’s Helen Blaby, who will also host a Eurovision evening in the Filmhouse, an ever-popular feel-good event.”
Other performances will include comedians Jonny & The Baptists and Bobby Mair and poet Lemn Sissay.
Alongside this, the filmhouse will be showing films with a mental health connection, including Encanto and Rafiki.
HeadFest talks and workshops are free of charge but people are encouraged to book in advance to ensure a place.
A full schedule of events, and information on how to book, can be found on the Derngate’s website.