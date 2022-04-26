Northampton’s Royal & Derngate to host week-long mental health festival

A Northampton theatre is set to host a week-long festival to promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Royal & Derngate is collaborating with BBC Radio Northampton for ‘HeadFest ‘22 - How are you?’, which will consist of talks, workshops, films and comedy.

The festival will take place at Northampton Filmhouse from May 9 to May 15 and also includes professionals from Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust, St Andrew’s Healthcare and the University of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Mair is one of the performers taking to the stage during HeadFest.

A theatre spokeswoman said: “There will be the opportunity to take part in experiences such as yoga, drumming therapy and mindful crafting.

“There will be Q&A sessions with people talking about their mental health, including the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, and a lawn bowler from the county who’s been selected to play at the Commonwealth Games this year for Disability Bowls after he turned his life around following a suicide attempt.

“The festival will be opened by BBC Radio Northampton’s Helen Blaby, who will also host a Eurovision evening in the Filmhouse, an ever-popular feel-good event.”

Other performances will include comedians Jonny & The Baptists and Bobby Mair and poet Lemn Sissay.

Alongside this, the filmhouse will be showing films with a mental health connection, including Encanto and Rafiki.

HeadFest talks and workshops are free of charge but people are encouraged to book in advance to ensure a place.