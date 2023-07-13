Northampton's Commercial Street to host antiques market this Sunday...step back in time and discover hidden treasures

From 10am to 3pm, antique enthusiasts, collectors, and curious shoppers alike can explore a unique array of vintage delights, showcased by ten dedicated antique and vintage traders alongside some of the market's regular vendors.

The antiques market promises a diverse range of items, from diecast cars and toys to vinyl records, chinaware, books, and a delightful mix of retro, vintage, and costume jewellery.

And regular traders will be present selling goods including fruit and veg, books, clothes, toys, and meat, alongside bicycle repair and key cutting services.

This event forms part of a calendar of activities being organised for the summer with the aim of attracting more people to the area to see what Northampton Market has to offer.

The vintage market offers a unique chance to engage with knowledgeable traders who are well-versed in the history and significance of their collections.

Cllr Dan Lister, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “Whether you're seeking a special addition to your collection or just looking to shop for some fresh produce, this market has something for everyone."