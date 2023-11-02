Northampton Youth Summit 2023
This year the young people discussed that topics that are affecting young people in the town are Knife Crime, Solvent Misuse and Wellbeing. These topics will be covered in the workshops provided for the day to young people from local schools.
We are pleased to be working with Off the Streets, Anna Letts Education and WNC Youth Forum to support these workshops.
Alongside the workshops we have 25+ local youth providers attending who will all have interactive stalls with information for the young people to engage with, and gather knowledge of whats available to young people in our town.
Last week the 2023 Youth Team had a residential where final details were put into place. Each year we are hoping to add some new members to the Youth Team.
For more information please take a look at our new website www.northamptonyouthsummit.co.uk