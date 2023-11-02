News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Youth Summit 2023

The 5th annual Northampton Youth Summit is taking place at The Guildhall next week, where young people take ownership of the day to produce a youth led conference and will be opened by Northampton Mayor Councillor Stephen Hibbert.
By Becky WhitingContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read
This year the young people discussed that topics that are affecting young people in the town are Knife Crime, Solvent Misuse and Wellbeing. These topics will be covered in the workshops provided for the day to young people from local schools.

We are pleased to be working with Off the Streets, Anna Letts Education and WNC Youth Forum to support these workshops.

Alongside the workshops we have 25+ local youth providers attending who will all have interactive stalls with information for the young people to engage with, and gather knowledge of whats available to young people in our town.

Northampton Youth SummitNorthampton Youth Summit
    Last week the 2023 Youth Team had a residential where final details were put into place. Each year we are hoping to add some new members to the Youth Team.

    For more information please take a look at our new website www.northamptonyouthsummit.co.uk

